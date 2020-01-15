Attack: Jacqueline Fernandez confirms film with ‘awesomest’ John Abraham, four years after Dishoom. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:31 IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to share a picture with her next co-star, John Abraham. The actors, who worked together in Dhishoom, Housefull 2 and Race 2, will be seen again in action thriller, Attack. Sharing it, she wrote: “#attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham.”

Written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will tell the story of a rescue operation done by an elite commando team, led by a lone ranger (played by John). The film is based on real incidents and is about a hostage crisis that brought a nation to its knees.

John, who was last seen in Batla House, said, “Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project.”

Also read | Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 5: Ajay Devgn film heads towards Rs 100 cr club, Deepika Padukone’s movie collects Rs 23 cr

The film will be jointly produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions and John’s JA Entertainment. Speaking about it, producer Ajay Kapoor, told IANS, “Attack is an intelligent, engaging story, which needs to be told for audiences of the younger generation. Working with John Abraham and his production banner has been a pleasure as we think alike on films. We look forward to this exciting collaboration.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in the Netflix film Drive, too will be seen in an action packed-role. A Pinkvilla report said, “Jacqueline has been roped in to essay the role of the primary female protagonist. Hers is an action-packed role as well. Jacqueline was in talks with Laksh for sometime and they wanted to do a film together. When he narrated the story of Attack to her, she immediately liked it and gave her nod to the project. She has also signed on the dotted line.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more