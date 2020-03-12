Atul Kasbekar returns from Australia amid coronavirus scare: ‘Just got a follow up call from a BMC doc asking if I’m ok’

bollywood

Photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar is mighty impressed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the way they are handling the coronavirus outbreak in the country. He tweeted about his experience of coming back from Australia and how the BMC made follow-up calls about his health.

“I flew back from Australia on Monday morning. Filled a form at airport n exited in 10. Just got a follow up call from a @mybmc doc asking if I’m ok. He listed any possible symptoms n gave details of whom to connect wt if any. Very impressed wt follow up. Well done,” he wrote in a tweet. So far, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mumbai. Total confirmed cases in India are 73.

I flew back from Australia on Monday morning

Filled a form at airport n exited in 10’



Just got a follow up call from a @mybmc doc asking if I’m ok



He listed any possible symptoms n gave details of whom to connect wt if any



Very impressed wt follow up

Well done👍🏽@AUThackeray — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 12, 2020

Atul’s followers were also impressed by BMC’s quick response. “This is brilliant. India is changing. Be safe good sir,” wrote one. “This also happened with one of my colleague in Nagpur . They infact followed up for 7 days which is quite impressive,” wrote another.

New Delhi said late on Wednesday it will cancel visas, with few exceptions, issued for travel to the country until April 15, in one of the most far-reaching attempts to stop the virus spreading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about taking precautions without creating panic.

“Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,” he wrote. The government has issued fresh advisory for Indian nationals and asked them to avoid all non-essential travels.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. With 17 positive cases, the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country have been reported from Kerala.

