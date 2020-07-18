Ayesha Jhulka reveals if industry treated her differently after her films flopped, which actors she’s still in touch with

bollywood

Actor Ayesha Jhulka, known for 90s hits such as Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, has remained out of the public eye for the better part of the last decade. She said in a new interview that the sabbatical was her own choice.

“It is not like I was not doing anything but I was busy doing things I felt like doing,” she told Pinkvilla. “Out of choice, I wanted to lead a normal life apart from me working for so many years.”

After appearing in hit films, Ayesha’s career was struck by a string of failures. Asked about how she handled her failures, she said, “I have always been a very different person in nature. I have been a fighter. I have never looked back. It was my decision to say yes to those scripts. At the script level, you make your own picture of choosing a script but by the time it is made, it is something else. So you cannot judge. If there was a set formula to get a hit film then none of the films would flop.”

She added, “There is no point in regretting a failed film because no one chooses to do a failed film. That happens for everyone, in fact, the production suffers more.”

She said that the industry ‘might have’ started treating her differently after her career hit a rough patch, but she “never paid attention otherwise I would have been in a different mental space if I would sit and start getting depressed or feel uneasy by other people’s judgment.” She added, “I just did my bit and I didn’t care what people think. Whatever opinion they had was their problem, not mine and I think that was also the strength that I never bothered.”

Asked if she’s still in touch with any of her old colleagues, she said, “Hardly, but I am in touch with Jackie Da, Bhagyashree, Govinda.” She added, “I am not in touch but we message each other once in a while. Back then we did not have time to make friends and all, we would work round the clock, running. I don’t remember attending any parties or anything.”

