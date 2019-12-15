e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan wraps up, actor shares pic

Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up another film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

bollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2019 15:10 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen with Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen with Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has completed the upcoming film’s shooting. Ayushmann on Saturday took to Instagram Story and shared a photograph of a cake on which ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan film wrap’ was written.

Picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The film is the second instalment of the hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming movie, which was mainly shot in Varanasi, revolves around the issue of homosexuality.

 Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan shine at Armaan Jain’s roka, Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu attend. See pics, video

It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in the runaway hit Badhaai Ho. It also stars Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann.

Ayushmann has delivered multiple back-to-back hits including, Bala, Dream Girl and Article 15 in 2019. Talking about the same he said, “This has been my biggest year and I have much learned from how things have panned out for me. These are invaluable findings for me as an actor and I will apply these in my content choices going forward.”

Ayushmann has considered himself lucky to have collaborated with visionary directors. “I have been fortunate to have got films that have given me the opportunity to creatively express myself completely and my success is because of the film-makers who have believed in me,” said the actor.

