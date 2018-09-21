Bollywood is boring to me, it is too familiar, says Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna’s book, Pyjamas are Forgiving, was launched recently and has been received warmly, just like her previous books. At an event in Delhi, the actor-turned-writer spoke about the book, Bollywood, and the Me Too movement.

Speaking about why she refuses to write about Bollywood or the fact that she calls herself a misfit, Twinkle said, “I was always a misfit. I would be knitting on the sets of my films or reading. My grandmother taught me how to knit and ours was a nice hippie household. Someone was always reading, or knitting, or playing the guitar. I was never interested in fitting in.”

She also called Bollywood boring and familiar, which is why she doesn’t write about it in her books. She said, “Bollywood is boring to me. I don’t write about it in my columns or short stories, I don’t find it interesting. I have seen it and why would I write about it. It is too familiar.”

Talking about her film career, she added, “I have worn hideous costumes, I have said terrible lines. I have danced and done all the pelvic thrusts. But I learnt how to laugh at myself and I think that is one of the reasons why I am here. Now I hope people will forget Mela and remember me for my books.”

She also recalled a time when she was called a ‘tomboy’ and explains that she had a moustache and didn’t use lipstick until she began acting.

Twinkle said, “A lot of people told me that I talk like a man, I think like a man and I really thought that there is some man trapped inside my body. But it wasn’t like that. I realised soon that my perception didn’t have a gender. As Virginia Woolf says, ‘An androgynous mind is an incandescent mind’.”

She also spoke about how her book can be considered an accompanying piece to the Me Too movement. “The pyjama is a metaphor. It is very nice to be accommodating like pyjamas are, but sometimes as women, we let our drawstrings too loose and before we know it we are standing in our underwear.”

“The book taps into the importance of consent and is in a way a ‘Me Too book’,” she said.

