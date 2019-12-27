Chhapaak featurette Muh Dikhai 2.0 shows acid attack survivors’ resolve: ‘I am like Deepika too’

bollywood

The makers of Chhapaak have released a new featurette on how director Meghna Gulzar got real-life acid attack survivors to work in the film alongside lead actor Deepika Padukone. The video shows Deepika interacting with the women and advocating more respect and fairer treatment towards them in the society.

Meghna begins the video by talking about the ‘strange dichotomy’ of mistreating women and still putting them and their beauty on a pedestal. “Which is why, taking away the beauty , attacking her with acid has become a weapon of choice,” she says. She also talked about meeting acid attack survivors. “When I met these girls, the first step is when they see themselves in the mirror, and the person looking back at them doesn’t look like what they are used to but eventually their spirit takes over and what they are looking at in the mirror doesn’t matter anymore,” she says in the video.

Deepika says she is inspired by their spirit and how they have chosen not to be victims but ‘victorious’. The film stars four survivors in the film and the video shows Meghna giving them directions on the set. Laxmi Aggarwal, on whom Deepika’s character Malti is based, also features in the video. She says the moment when she decided to reveal her face, was the moment her life started anew.

Other acid attack survivors also talk about their journey and the pressure to hide their faces. “No one girl covers her face so why should we. We are just like the regular girls. I don’t care if anybody else likes my face or not. I do. I am smart and I am also like Deepika ma’am,” they say. Watch the video here:

The cast and crew of Chhapaak had initiated a new campaign Ab Ladna Hai on Thursday ahead of the movie’s release. Deepika took to Instagram and shared the special video alongside a caption that read “Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai... Badalna hai...”

Chhapaak narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, played by Deepika, who fights through all the hardships in courts. Co-star Vikrant portrays the role of Amol, a journalist and her supporter.

Penned by Atika Chohan, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

