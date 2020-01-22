e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Chhapaak: Lawyer now moves Delhi HC against makers, Deepika Padukone for not giving credit despite court orders

Chhapaak: Lawyer now moves Delhi HC against makers, Deepika Padukone for not giving credit despite court orders

Lawyer Aparna Bhat has now approached Delhi High Court against the makers of Chhapaak for not giving her credit.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:19 IST

Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal’s case.
Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal’s case.
         

Lawyer Aparna Bhat has filed contempt petition in Delhi High Court against makers of the film Chhapaak and actor Deepika Padukone for not giving due credit to her in spite of the court order.

The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the makers of the film for non-compliance of the High Court order directing respondents to give due credit to the lawyer Bhat for her contribution in the making of the film.

Bhat represented Laxmi Aggarwal, the acid attack survivor on whose life the movie Chhapaak is based. Speaking to IANS over phone, Bhat said, “I have filed this petition as the makers have not included the credits in the copy of the film which is being screened internationally.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India before British’ comment

However, she said that due credits were given to her in the movie which is screening in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Chavan on 2014 govt claim, Sena jabs BJP for ‘mask factory’
In rebuttal to Chavan on 2014 govt claim, Sena jabs BJP for ‘mask factory’
Supreme Court refuses to defer CAA implementation, hearing after 4 weeks
Supreme Court refuses to defer CAA implementation, hearing after 4 weeks
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Analysis: Periyar’s controversial legacy & why he still impacts TN politics
Analysis: Periyar’s controversial legacy & why he still impacts TN politics
What Abide With Me means to India , writes Gopalkrishna Gandhi
What Abide With Me means to India , writes Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news