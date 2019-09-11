Chhichhore box office collection day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput’s film unstoppable, earns Rs 54.13 cr

bollywood

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest offering, Chhichhore, is scripting a success story. The film showed a significant growth on Tuesday, riding a strong word of mouth and the Muharram holiday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote about the dramatic improvement the Nitesh Tiwari film has seen, “Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz.”

#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2019

A Boxofficeindia report earlier claimed Chhichhore saw a 25-30% rise in the collections. The film had a better collection on the fourth and fifth day, compared to the opening it had - Rs 7.32 crore.

Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in today’s times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: Rs 44.08 cr. India biz.”

#Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in today’s times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.08 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

Chhichhore also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey. The film tells the story of two characters, played by Sushant and Shraddha, and spans their lives -- from youth to middle age. Sushant is part of a gang of friends, who get separated after college, only to reunite years later in a hospital in unfortunate circumstances.

The Boxofficeindia report also said that Saaho may also have registered a growth and collected Rs 3.25 on Tuesday. Shraddha stars in both Chhichhore and Saaho, the Prabhas starrer released a week earlier though.

