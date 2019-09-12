Chhichhore box office collection day 6: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor film beats Stree, collects Rs 61 cr

bollywood

Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput , Shraddha Kapoor and a strong ensemble cast, continues to remain steady at the box office. The film’s weekday collections are comparable to its opening day collections, amped up by a strong word of mouth, and stand at Rs 61 crore.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected around Rs 7 crore on Wednesday ,which is similar to its opening collection of Rs 7.32 crore.

The film had showed immense growth during the weekend as audience showed its love for the Nitesh Tiwari film. It has already beaten Shraddha Kapoor’s previous hit Stree and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, which had collected Rs 60 crore in their first week. However, it’s much behind Sushant’s big hit MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which had collected Rs 94 crore in its first week.

Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: Rs 54.13 cr. India biz.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey. It revolves around a group of friends and their journey from college to middle age.

The film came a week after Prabhas and Shraddha’s Saaho, which slowed down amid mixed reviews. The film’s Hindi version reportedly collected Rs 1.75 crore on its second Wednesday. It is yet to cross Rs 140 crore at the domestic box office.

According to a report, around 65% collection of the film is from the Hindi belt. The film saw huge drop in the south and now stands at around 282 crore nett. Saaho is Shraddha’s first South film and also stars Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

