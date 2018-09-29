Consider Delhi like my home and you are family members to me, Amitabh Bachchan tells his fans

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shares a special bond with his fans and it is fascinating how so many people show up before his Mumbai home every Sunday, even after so many years. Something similar happened in Delhi too when the actor was in town on Friday on work. A huge crowd of fans — from every nook and corner of the city and NCR —waited for hours to catch a glimpse of Amitabh, who took to a stage at a south Delhi market on Friday with wife Jaya and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

The Bachchan family, minus Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was here for the launch of a Kalyan Jewellers showroom at the South Extension market.

A stage was set up facing the main road, where people came out in large numbers to watch Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ and hear him say some words. Whether it was Noida, Gurugram or even Saharanpur, people travelled from various places to make the most of the chance.

Overwhelmed by the turnout of fans, Amitabh told the crowd: “I thank everyone for coming here. You all have come out in great numbers. I consider Delhi like my home, and you all are family members to me.”

Fans gather to meet Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan during an event in New Delhi on Friday (September 28, 2018). (AP)

His words drew a loud cheer and applause from the audience members, some of whom waited for long, braving the heat. The buzz about the event had been made via newspaper ads and radio announcements.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, during the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers Flagship outlet in New Delhi on September 28, 2018. (IANS)

The 75-year-old cine icon, who has a Delhi residence called Sopaan, wore a black Pathani suit with a navy blue bandhgala, while Jaya looked elegant in a traditional Kasavu sari. Their daughter Shweta aced the fashion game in a bright yellow sari teamed with traditional polki jewellery.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 10:14 IST