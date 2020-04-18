e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Continuity error discovered in Aishwarya-Abhishek’s Guru, Sridevi-Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen family photoshoot surfaces

Continuity error discovered in Aishwarya-Abhishek’s Guru, Sridevi-Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen family photoshoot surfaces

From continuity error in the Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s Guru song Tere Bina to Sridevi’s unseen family photoshoot, here are top news from world of entertainment.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top news from world of entertainment.
Here are top news from world of entertainment.
         

Abhishek Bachchan shares unknown facts about Guru. Did you spot the continuity error?

Abhishek Bachchan took his fans on a trip down memory lane as he shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the Madurai sets of Mani Ratnam’s Guru. He also shared some lesser-known facts about the film, including a continuity error in the song Tere Bina.

(Read full story here)

Dabboo Ratnani unearths stunning Kapoor family pic, with Sridevi and Janhvi. See here

Going through his archives, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Friday shared a picture of the Kapoor family featuring late legendary actor Sridevi, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor and their children.

(Read full story here)

Zaira Wasim pens note urging fans to stop praising her: ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’

Former actor Zaira Wasim has urged everyone to cease praising her, as ‘it isn’t gratifying at all’ for her. Zaira in a social media post stressed that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her.

(Read full story here)

Taapsee Pannu says chachaji Anurag Kashyap ‘goes with zero prep on set’, claims he has got verbal diarrhoea

Taapsee Pannu has shared an interesting anecdote from her 2018 film Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor who has been sharing throwback pictures along with the interesting stories behind them has now revealed how Anurag never came to the sets prepared for the shoot.

(Read full story here)

Hugh Jackman says Scarlett Johansson caused his feud with Ryan Reynolds

Actor Hugh Jackman has revealed that his long-running feud with actor Ryan Reynolds started because of actor Scarlett Johansson. The Jackman-Reynolds feud is one of Hollywood’s most popular ones. For years, Jackman and Reynolds have been jokingly slamming and trolling each other on social media, in interviews and many other ways.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

bollywood news