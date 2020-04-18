Continuity error discovered in Aishwarya-Abhishek’s Guru, Sridevi-Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen family photoshoot surfaces

bollywood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:01 IST

Abhishek Bachchan shares unknown facts about Guru. Did you spot the continuity error?

Abhishek Bachchan took his fans on a trip down memory lane as he shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the Madurai sets of Mani Ratnam’s Guru. He also shared some lesser-known facts about the film, including a continuity error in the song Tere Bina.

(Read full story here)

Dabboo Ratnani unearths stunning Kapoor family pic, with Sridevi and Janhvi. See here

Going through his archives, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Friday shared a picture of the Kapoor family featuring late legendary actor Sridevi, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor and their children.

(Read full story here)

Zaira Wasim pens note urging fans to stop praising her: ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’

Former actor Zaira Wasim has urged everyone to cease praising her, as ‘it isn’t gratifying at all’ for her. Zaira in a social media post stressed that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her.

(Read full story here)

Taapsee Pannu says chachaji Anurag Kashyap ‘goes with zero prep on set’, claims he has got verbal diarrhoea

Taapsee Pannu has shared an interesting anecdote from her 2018 film Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor who has been sharing throwback pictures along with the interesting stories behind them has now revealed how Anurag never came to the sets prepared for the shoot.

(Read full story here)

Hugh Jackman says Scarlett Johansson caused his feud with Ryan Reynolds

Actor Hugh Jackman has revealed that his long-running feud with actor Ryan Reynolds started because of actor Scarlett Johansson. The Jackman-Reynolds feud is one of Hollywood’s most popular ones. For years, Jackman and Reynolds have been jokingly slamming and trolling each other on social media, in interviews and many other ways.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more