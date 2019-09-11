Coolie No.1: Massive fire on sets of Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s film, no casualties reported

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:48 IST

A massive fire broke out on the Mumbai sets of Coolie No.1 on early Wednesday morning. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the fire started at 12:30 am when firefighters and police rushed to the spot in Filmistan studio in Goregaon.

Coolie No.1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. As per the report, neither the team nor anyone else was hurt in the fire.

Recently, Varun had declared that the film’s sets have gone plastic-free and urged his peers to follow suit. Varun tweeted earlier this month: “Thank u @honeybhagnani and @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this.” The cast and crew of the film were given plastic-free sippers.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Deshmukh tweeted: “Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen.”

Their decision came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

The original film Coolie No.1, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

This will be the third collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film Judwaa 2 and 2014’s Main Tera Hero. Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the Coolie No.1 remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year.

