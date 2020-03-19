Coronavirus outbreak: Shilpa Shetty teaches son Viaan tie and dye skill during isolation, watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:40 IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty, like scores of other parents who have been thinking of innovative ways to keep their children engaged during coronavirus isolation, has come up with a novel idea. She has posted a video of pictures as the mother and son go through a tie and dye session at home.

Sharing it, not only did Shilpa leave a long note on coronavirus isolation, she also shared how to go about doing a session at home. She wrote: “How do I keep my child occupied?!” is the million dollar question playing on every parent’s mind right now. This ‘unplanned’ break has to be endured, since it can’t be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids, but what do you do when you hear, “Mommy, I’m bored!!” and you DON’T want to give them the iPad!”

Shilpa continued that one had to think of out-of-the-box methods to keep children busy. During their session, their family pet, a cat named Simba, also made a cameo. “Take it from me, tearing your hair out isn’t going to help as much as you’d think it would. You have to put on your thinking caps, aiming to make the most of this time together. So, you invent, innovate, and come up with something as it’s a DO OR “DYE” situation.. that’ll keep them busy and you happy. Today’s bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-&-dye activity at home, with a special appearance by Simba! (Who nearly got her tail dyed).”

Shilpa revealed that the T-shirts they were wearing were also made by them. “By the way, the t-shirts we’re wearing were also made during one of our previous sessions. How are you keeping up with your kids’ daily activities? Let me know and do share ideas with me. This was great fun. A must try.

Things required: A pair of gloves | White t-shirt | Permanent safe colour (dye) Method: 1. Twist and tie the t-shirts with rubber band at a 3-inch distance 2. Pour the colour, keep it in the sun for 12/20 hrs, and open #EveryDayIsSonDay #staysafe #stayhome #creativity #mommyandson #SwasthRahoMastRaho.”

Scores of Bollywood celebrities are doing different things to keep their children occupied during a forced break from the routine due to the outbreak of coronavirus. While Mandira Bedi said she would be home schooling her son, writer Tahira Kashyap and her actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana have taken to painting sessions with kids to keep them engaged. Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of husband Akshay Kumar playing with daughter Nitara and before that, she had shared a picture with Nitara, as they both read books.

