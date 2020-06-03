Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty share precautions

bollywood

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:16 IST

The city of Mumbai, northern coast of Maharashtra and southern coast of Gujarat wait the landfall of Cyclone Nisarga. Ahead of that, a number of celebrities including Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram with special messages for fans.

Tweeting a video, Akshay wrote on Twitter: “The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being.”

In the video, he lists out do’s and don’ts issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The list includes the following - do not step out during the cyclone; if you find yourself outside, stay put at a safe place; don’t stand under a tree; don’t take shelter in weak buildings; if it is not essential, switch off gas and electricity inside your homes and tie all loose items near your place tightly like potted plants in your balcony.

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M1nlPUW4ua — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2020

Shilpa Shetty too shared a picture listing out dos and donts on Instagram and wrote: “With #CycloneNisarga expected to hit Maharashtra and nearby regions in a few hours, please be mindful of these DOs & DONTs shared by @my_bmc. Please call 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone-related query or concern. Stay indoors; stay secure. Praying for our safety.”

Nimrat Kaur too prayed fir Mumbai city and wrote: “...that moment when your heart feels heavy about what lies behind all the beauty you behold. Praying for my city and all it’s beings... #StaySafe #StayHome #CycloneNisarg.”

Actors Athiya Shetty and Esha Gupta also shared note on cyclone Nisarga.

