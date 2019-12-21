Dabangg 3 box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan film makes estimated Rs 22 crore, hit by social unrest

bollywood

Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, has collected an approximate Rs 22-23 crores nett on day one, according to a report in Box Office India. It also adds that the prevailing condition across the country has contributed to lesser than expected numbers.

The report added that the number is an estimated 15 to 20% less than expected, given the prevailing “law and order” situation across the country.

It mentioned that at the time of going online, the nett range stood at Rs 22-23 crore as the numbers of Mumbai/Maharashtra hadn’t come in. With these numbers, the collection could go up to Rs 24 crore. It added that had Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh contributed, the numbers could easily have touched Rs 25 crore.

It also states that despite an estimated loss of Rs 6-8 crore, the film still opened much better than the rest. Like Housefull 4, Dabangg 3 too was largely panned by critics. The film, it said, has a strong South-films sort of feel to it and will have to ride of the star power of Salman Khan.

It is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise, produced by Arbaaz Khan and tells the story of a fearless cop named Chulbul Pandey, who is known for his unconventional ways.

Chulbul had initially been envisioned as a negative character and the film was supposed to be a dark one. Speaking about it, Salman had said in a group interview, “It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it’s a good one so just hear it.

“Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative.”

