e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / De De Pyaar De turns 1: Ajay Devgn says it showed ‘uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way’

De De Pyaar De turns 1: Ajay Devgn says it showed ‘uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way’

Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to celebrate the completion of one year of De De Pyaar De. See his post here.

bollywood Updated: May 17, 2020 13:51 IST
Asian News International, New Delhi
De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet.
De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet.
         

Actor Ajay Devgn starrer romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De completed one year of its release on Sunday. Ajay got nostalgic and shared a video to mark its one-year anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old star shared a teaser video of the 2019 rom-com. It comprises snippets of the movie, which also stars actors Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Tagging his co-stars, the Singham actor wrote: “One year to the film that showcased uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way & showed us that family always come first.”

 

The flick had a lacklustre start at the box office with a Rs10.41 crore opening, but picked up pace later and crossed Rs75 crore mark in just 10 days of its run.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

De De Pyaar De has been directed by Akiv Ali.
De De Pyaar De has been directed by Akiv Ali.

Thefilm follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay’s iconic leg split.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In