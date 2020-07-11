e-paper
Deepika Padukone can't stop checking herself out after eating Ranveer Singh's birthday cake all week. Watch video

Deepika Padukone can’t stop checking herself out after eating Ranveer Singh’s birthday cake all week. Watch video

Deepika Padukone has shared a new video on Instagram, with a quirky caption. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone has been active on social media.
Deepika Padukone has been active on social media.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a new video on Instagram. The short Boomerang video shows the actor checking herself out after eating birthday cake.

She wrote in the caption, “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week!” In the video, Deepika can be seen holding a spoon, and looking at herself in it. Before her is a cake, and a cup of coffee.

In a couple of hours, the video has accumulated over two million views. While some fans were wondering whose birthday Deepika was celebrating, others left heart emojis. Her husband Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on July 6.

 

During the lockdown months, Deepika shared pictures of the food she’d prepared for herself and Ranveer. In an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, the actor had said recently, “He never goes to the kitchen. I’m really good at western cooking and Italian and continental. I’ve always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking in this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya, pudina and besan and atta.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh sleeps 20 hours a day, ‘is easiest person to live with during lockdown’

Deepika has also been sharing throwback pictures, reflecting on her journey to stardom, and posting valuable information about mental health. Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Deepika shared regular posts about depression, and the misconceptions surrounding the illness.

PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Vikas Dubey's aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is 'overdue'; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
'Save the future': Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Union minister wants 'strict population control law', gives China's example
