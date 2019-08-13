Deepika Padukone on her chemistry with Ranveer Singh in 83: ‘Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in this film’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone will be seen paired with husband and actor Ranveer Singh for the fourth time in Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial, ‘83. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, the Piku actor will step into the shoes of his wife, Romi Dev. She has revealed that she likes Romi’s candour and the way she conducts herself.

Deepika, who spent ample of time with Romi to know her better, told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I feel so inspired every time I meet her. She has an extremely refreshing energy, is intelligent, knowledgeable, and funny.” Talking about what she likes the most about her, she adds, “I like her candour. Romi ji is someone who is extremely honest and when she needs to express herself, she does it with a lot of dignity. I like the way she conducts herself with so much grace.”

Deepika, however, makes it clear that her and Ranveer’s real life equation won’t be visible in the film. “As actors, you don’t think about your personal equations while doing a film. You are fully focused on the moment and the character. You cease to exist as the person you are and only live the character that you are playing. Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in this film,” she said.

The actor also stressed on the role Romi played in Kapil’s success. She said, “At the end of day, for any champion, the drive, commitment and dedication must come from within. But yes, having a solid support system is important as it allows the person to work without holding back, without any kind of emotional burden. In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev’s success. In a way, I think this has also helped him stay grounded. These characteristics are very important in the journey to success.”

Deepika had announced the beginning of her shoot schedule for the film with a picture from London and captioned it, “& on to the next...Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour...! #RomiDev #Day1 @83thefilm @ranveersingh”. Ranveer had reacted to it saying, “and this time we don’t die in the end! Yay!”

Deepika and Ranveer have worked in three films together, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Ranveer’s negative character stayed alive and Deepika’s Rani Padmavati in their last film, Padmaavat, they both died in the other two: Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

