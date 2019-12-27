Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh repeatedly hit pause during War to marvel at Hrithik Roshan: ‘Kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who was over the moon to get a selfie with ‘death by chocolate’ Hrithik Roshan, has revealed that her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and she would hit pause while watching his latest film, War, to marvel at him saying “Kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai”. Deepika was seen staring at Hrithik as he fed her some chocolate cake at a party.

Recalling how watching Hrithik and Tiger Shroff starrer War turned out to be a fan fest for them, Deepika told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together.”

Deepika also shared how men like Ranveer are confident about themselves, their spouses and don’t mind their women being at the forefront. She said how she called Ranveer to thank him for his cooperation while she was busy shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. She said, “I’d had a long day, but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work.”

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films which include Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Deepika has now revealed that they feel like wearing crowns after starring in Bhansali’s films and will like to play “just a boy and a girl in a young, fresh film.”

Deepika will be seen alongside Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak. She plays an acid-attack survivor in the film inspired from the lives of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor is seen with a distorted face with the use of heavy prosthetics. Directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame and co-produced by Deepika, it is set to hit theatres on January 10 next year.

