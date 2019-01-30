Deepika Padukone replaces Kiran Rao as the new chairperson of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Actor Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She has replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kiran stepped down from the role to focus on a movie project. Deepika called her appointment a huge responsibility. “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve,” she told the daily. Kiran also congratulated her. “I am delighted to welcome one of India’s most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new chairperson,” she said.

To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing @deepikapadukone! pic.twitter.com/zkOHRKKr1V — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 30, 2019

MAMI festival director and film critic Anupama Chopra shared the news on Twitter. “To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing Deepika Padukone,” she wrote in her tweet.

Also read: Alia pays double price for fancy Juhu home as public appearances with Ranbir increase

The festival’s creative director Smriti Kiran also welcomed Deepika on board. “Thank you for leading the way #Kiran! And a very warm welcome to #MAMI’s new Chairperson, the incredible @deepikapadukone ! Excited and happy to work with you to keep building the Academy! #NewBeginnings #JioMAMIwithStar @MumbaiFilmFest,” she wrote in her tweet.

Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat which released in January 2018. She is now working with Meghna Gulzar on her next film, titled Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 15:30 IST