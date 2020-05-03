e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone reveals her guilty pleasure, says ‘you’re simply the best, better than anyone, anyone I ever met’

Deepika Padukone reveals her guilty pleasure, says ‘you’re simply the best, better than anyone, anyone I ever met’

Deepika Padukone is in love with the king of fruits - mangoes. See her interesting post on her fruit time during the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: May 03, 2020 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone shared a new picture with an interesting caption.
Deepika Padukone shared a new picture with an interesting caption.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone who has been in self-isolation for close to a one month and half, before the lockdown due to coronavirus was announced. The actor has been keeping herself productive but everyone has a guilty pleasure and Deepika’s has finally been revealed.

Sharing a picture of a sliced raw mango with spice sprinkled on it, Deepika chose to display her skill at writing rhyming verse. She wrote: “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest Better than anyone, anyone I ever met...”

 

In the past couple of weeks, Ranveer Singh has given readers enough proof of Deepika’s culinary skills. Once she cooked an elaborate Thai spread with steamed rice, green curry and baked a cake as well. On another occasion, she made several pizzas. She too have shared the fruits of her labour and written: “ Season 1: Episode 8 COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!”

Also read: Anushka Sharma birthday: Did you know Aditya Chopra told her she was ‘not the most good-looking’ before signing her?

Like many in Bollywood Deepika too was in deep shock at the untimely passing away of veteran Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. She was set to work Rishi in the Hindi re-make of Hollywood film, The Intern, while Irrfan was her co-star in Shoojit Sircar hit Piku. She had posted blank post to symbolise deep sadness at their going away.

Through the lockdown, she has been keeping busy doing housework among other things. Early into the lockdown, she had cleaned her cupboard and written: “Season 1:Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Valour, sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Modi’s tribute to personnel killed in Handwara
Valour, sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Modi’s tribute to personnel killed in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news