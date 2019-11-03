Deepika Padukone’s baby pics get a tonne of love from Ranveer Singh and her fans. See here

bollywood

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:53 IST

Deepika Padukone on Sunday posted a few childhood pictures on Instagram and got a lot of love for it from her fans. In the images, a baby Deepika is seen sleeping in different poses. “Post Diwali celebrations..,” she captioned the photographs.

Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh bombarded the comments sections with heart-eyes emojis. Her fans appreciated Deepika’s cuteness.

One social media user wrote: “Inshallah soon you will be a mother.” Another netizen commented: “Sooo adorable”. “CUTENESS OVERLOADED,” wrote another.

Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in November, 2018 and the couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Deepika and Ranveer will also be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. Based on India’s cricket World Cup victory in 1983, it stars Ranveer as former cricket captain Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife, Romi.

Deepika also has Meghna Ghulzar’s Chhapaak in her kitty. The film will release on January 10 and tells the story of an acid attack survivor. She stars in the film with Vikrant Massey.

Deepika will also play the central role of Draupadi in a retelling of the epic story of Mahabharat from the female perspective. The story will be told from Draupadi’s eyes and it will give a fresh take to the story that the world is aware of. She will also produce the film in collaboration with Madhu Mantena.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men.”Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant,” Deepika had said in a statement.

