Deepika Padukone’s fans disappointed with shoddy Photoshop on her nose in latest pics

Actor Deepika Padukone’s fans were disappointed to see a bunch of badly edited pictures of the star floating on the internet. Deepika, who clicked the pictures for a jewellery brand, looked a lot different from her usual self and her fans say that a shoddy job at Photoshop is to blame.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the pictures on Instagram earlier this week when fans noticed something was off. “Man i love her face but are people really not gonna talk about how much photoshop they have done to her pretty face?,” wrote one fan. “@deepikapadukoneyour face is photoshopped to such an extent man!,” wrote another. Some realised that it was her nose that looked the most different. “What happened to her nose,” wrote a fan.

The actor is seen in a white, plunging neck jacket in one of the pics.She completed the look with her hair in a bun and a diamond necklace. Some fans pointed out much the look is similar to what Sonam Kapoor wore this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sonam Kapoor at the Cannes Film Festival. ( AFP )

Deepika is currently working on Kabir Khan’s 83 with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. On Thursday, Kabir’s wife Mini Mathur shared pictures of Deepika and her daughter having fun on the film’s sets. In one image, Deepika is seen carrying Sairah in her arms. In another picture, Kabir’s daughter is doing a ballet step. “Clearly Sairah is having the most fun on the ‘’83’ shoot! And Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals,” Mini captioned the image.

83 traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

