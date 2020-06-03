Deepika Padukone’s lockdown recommendations include Black Panther, Green Mile. Here are her top 10 favourites

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone has been watching many films these days. The latest film that she has recommended to her fans is Tom Hanks-starrer Green Mile.

Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika posted a picture of Tom and wrote: “Watching Now”. Green Mile, starring Tom and Michael Clarke Duncan, is an American prison fantasy crime drama film, set during the Great Depression in the US.

Deepika has, in the past too, recommended films. Some time back, she had watched Black Panther and recommended that to fans. She had also added an empowering quote from the film which The Times of India quoted: “We will work to be an example of how we as brothers and sisters on this earth should treat each other. Now, more than ever, the illusions of division threaten our very existence. We all know the truth: more connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe.”

Some time back, Deepika had mentioned about another film that she had watched. According to a report in Filmfare, she also watched Ben Affleck’s 2010 film The Town. There have been other films too which she has watched and recommended - names include Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, The Age of Innosense, 2017’s Phantom Thread and 2013’s film Her.

Deepika has been staying home with husband Ranveer Singh and entertaining fans with a peek into their personal lives. She had recently shared a picture of their family WhatsApp group and it came to light that she has saved Ranveer’s number on her phone as ‘Handsome’.

Sharing the post, she had written: “And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable!”

