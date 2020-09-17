Deepika Padukone’s Mega Icons teaser: Ranveer Singh on her battle with depression, talks about a ‘ very scary’ episode

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:12 IST

Deepika Padukone is all set to open her heart out about her journey as an actor and her emotional struggles on the National Geographic show, Mega Icons. The channel has shared a teaser of the upcoming episode, which will also feature her actor husband Ranveer Singh and Cocktail director Imtiaz Ali.

In the teaser, Deepika talks about how the 2012 film Cocktail brought about a massive change in her career. She says, “I think my being shy came in the way of me. Just allowing myself and freeing myself in front of the camera, I think Cocktail allowed me that experience for the first time of truly being vulnerable in front of the camera. And once I felt that joy and that high, there was no stopping after that.”

Ranveer also makes and appearance in the teaser and says, “She was going through some kind of emotional turmoil that perhaps even she was not aware of. And it kept evolving the performance in her. It started coming out in her performances.”

In the episode, Ranveer also addressed Deepika’s battle with depression. “She had a blackout and she had fallen very suddenly and when she came back to her senses, she couldn’t stop bawling. It was very very scary,” he said, as per an Indian Express report.

The teaser actually opens with Imtiaz talking about Deepika, calling her the only actor who has shown a massive amount of improvement during her journey in Bollywood. “As she is getting confident, what is inside her is coming out. And it’s very rare. I can’t think of anybody else who has improved so much,” he says.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Nat Geo wrote in caption, “The difference between a good actor and a great one is simple: It’s just in the perspective. This is @deepikapadukone’s story like it’s never been told before. An all-new season of Mega Icons premieres 20th September, Sunday 7 PM on National Geographic. #NatGeoIndia #MegaIcons @natgeoindia.”

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. While Ranveer will be seen in the role of World Cup winning cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.

