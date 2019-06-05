Dhanush plans to remake Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun in Tamil

Actor Ayushmann Khuranna’s Andhadhun may get a Tamil remake if all goes well. Tamil actor Dhanush is in the process of obtaining the rights for a remake.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Dhanush as saying, “It (Andhadhun) is a brilliant film and we have already started the process of acquiring the rights. It’s one of those thrillers which I wouldn’t mind remaking in Tamil.” The Sriram Raghavan’s 2018 sleeper hit also starred Tabu in a pivotal role, while Radhika Apte appeared in a supporting role.

Dhanush with his wife Aishwarya R Dhanush and director Ken Scott at the trailer launch of their upcoming film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in Mumbai on June 4. ( IANS )

Dhanush was recently in Mumbai to launch the trailer of his debut Hollywood film, Ken Scott’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Speaking at the launch, Dhanush said working on the project was a great learning experience for him. “The experience was fantastic. I should thank Ken and my co-stars. My English isn’t that great but they were really patient with me and helped me.”

At the launch, Dhanush also shared that he plans a film with Aanand L Rai. Anand and Dhanush worked together in the actor’s debut film, Raanjhanaa. “I’ll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon,” Dhanush told reporters.

He also denied that he would be following in the footsteps of his father-in-law superstar Rajinikanth and joining politics. Dhanush rubbished reports that he would be producing Rajinikanth’s next, to be directed Karthik Subbaraj.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on the international best-selling novel, The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir Who Got Trapped in an IKEA Wardrobe by Romain Puertolas. The actor was in Cannes Film Festival last year for the film’s promotion. The film is set to hit big screens in India on June 21.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:24 IST