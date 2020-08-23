e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu says his brother Ehsan is ‘struggling in the ICU’

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu says his brother Ehsan is ‘struggling in the ICU’

Saira Banu said that Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is ‘struggling in the ICU’.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 08:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shared a health update about his brother, Ehsan Khan.
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shared a health update about his brother, Ehsan Khan.
         

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brother’s wife, Saira Banu, said that his brother, Ehsan Khan, is ‘struggling in the ICU’ after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. The actor’s other brother, Aslam Khan, who had also tested positive for the virus, died on Friday morning.

In an interview with The Times of India, Saira Banu said that the family was finding it difficult to process the news of Aslam Khan’s demise. “It is so unfortunate that Aslam bhai succumbed to the Coronavirus; we really don’t know how to cope with this loss. May Allah rest him in peace,” she said, adding that Ehsan Khan continues to remain critical. “Pray for Ehsan bhai, who’s struggling in the ICU. He’s breathless. I hope he goes back home fine.”

Saira Banu clarified that Dilip Kumar’s brothers, Aslam and Ehsan, did not stay with him but with their sister Farida. “I am saying this because after hearing that Ehsan bhai and Aslam bhai had been infected with coronavirus, several people started calling me to ask about Dilip saab’s health; they thought Ehsan bhai and Aslam bhai stayed with us. Let me tell you I haven’t moved out of home for the past five months ever since the (still on-going) pandemic engulfed us,” she said.

Ehsan Khan, 90, is currently undergoing treatment at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital had earlier told Hindustan Times, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.”

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. In a career spanning five decades, he acted in iconic films such as Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur.

