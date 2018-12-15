Dinesh Vijan’s wedding party: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan attend the bash in stylish avatars. See pics

Stree producer Dinesh Vijan tied the knot with Dubai-based realestate agent Pramita Tanwar on December 13 in a private ceremony. The wedding was followed by a dinner for his close friends and a starry cocktail bash a day later. The party was a classy affair and was attended by all from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Sonakshi Sinha. The celebs posed for the paparazzi before hitting the dance floor with full force.

Newlyweds Deepika and Ranveer danced their hearts out at the party and were seen grooving on the Dil Dhadakne Do song Gallan Goodiyan. Bareilly Ki Barfi actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao also shook a leg at the party. Kriti arrived in a bottle green off-shoulder lehenga. The diva looked stunning in middle parted hair and red and green jewellery. Kartik Aaryan also attended the party and looked a dapper in a black suit. He was among the few who joined Ranveer and Deepika on the dance floor.

Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita Tanwar and Kriti Sanon. (Viral Bhayani)

🎥| Ranveer Singh , Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon dancing to #AankhMarey at Dinesh Vijan wedding Reception 💖 pic.twitter.com/pFGLLAgV9E — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 14, 2018

Happy Bhag Jayegi actor Diana Penty also attended the party in a coffee tone corset gown. She posed for pictures with Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor, who looked glamourous in an off-shoulder sequinned silver gown. Lootera actor Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted at the party in a silver ensemble.

Bhumi Pednekar too attended the bash in a floor-length red dress. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan also attended the do in their stylish avatars. While Janhvi carved a pretty picture in an embroidered white and beige lehenga, Sara stood out in a red fusion sari and golden leggings. Chunky Pandey and wife Bhavna also attended the party along with daughter Ahana Pandey. The star kid, who is currently working on her debut film Student of the Year 2, made it to the event in a red dress. Mouni Roy, who made her debut with Gold, was also spotted at the party. Pankaj Tripathi, who had a prominent role in Stree, also attended the party with wife and daughter.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Riteish Deshmukh also turned up in black suits for the cocktail party. Filmmaker Homi Adajania and wife Anaita Shroff Adajania were also present at the bash.

Chunky Pandey with wife Bhavna, Homi Adajania and wife Anaita Shroff Adajania and Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 11:48 IST