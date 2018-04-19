Disha Patani on link-up rumours with Tiger Shroff: It’s part of the game

Ever since actor Disha Patani became a part of Bollywood, she’s been mostly referred to as actor Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend. The two have starred together in the recently released Baaghi 2. Though neither of them has admitted to being in a romantic relationship, their onscreen chemistry, off-screen camaraderie, dinner dates and frequent outings have only added fuel to the rumoured link-up.

While Disha admits that it gets too much to handle at times, she says that she has learned to deal with such gossip “too early” in her career. The actor says, “It’s part of the game. As long as fans are happy with my work, I am fine.”

But does it feel bad that despite all the efforts she puts into her the work; all that’s written about is her rumoured link-up with Tiger? “You see, I don’t have many friends and I don’t go out much. So, it’s not like I am spotted with someone, and people are talking about it. [As for rumours with Tiger], I don’t even get to know unless someone tells me because I don’t have newspaper coming to my house. I don’t get to know what’s happening and I never read articles written about me,” explains Disha, who made her debut with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

On whether it’s a conscious choice to stay away from all the rumours floating around, Disha says, “For me, it’s too much to handle. I feel that after a point of time, actors start overthinking about themselves. As in (they start thinking that) people are only thinking or talking about them. But, it’s not like that.” The actor adds that she is rather keen on “knowing more about the world, politics, and things happening rather than knowing about me all the time.”

There might be nothing romantic between the two, but as friends, both are highly possessive about one another. Asked if she was worried while watching Tiger perform gritty stunts for Baaghi 2, Disha says, “I was there just once, but I didn’t disturb him. That is his space, and I don’t enter that because he is in a different state of mind. And when you’re doing action (scenes), it’s essential to stay focused — for our own as well as the safety of people around. So, I didn’t wish to distract him. I let him be in his zone.”

