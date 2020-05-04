e-paper
Disha Patani on lockdown: It's difficult to stay at home, but it's necessary so we can fight the pandemic

Disha Patani on lockdown: It’s difficult to stay at home, but it’s necessary so we can fight the pandemic

Actor Disha Patani says that with this lockdown, she has a lot of free time to herself which was a rarity amid her busy shooting and travelling schedules.

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 16:59 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Disha Patani was rumoured to be staying with Tiger Shroff and his family amid lockdown.
Actor Disha Patani was rumoured to be staying with Tiger Shroff and his family amid lockdown.
         

Actor Disha Patani has been treating her fans to glimpses from her daily life in this lockdown, through social media. Be it cuddling with her pets or sharing nostalgic memories, she is making sure that she doesn’t disconnect altogether.

We ask her how’s the entire situation been, being holed up inside her house. And she quips this is all “too new” for her. “I’ve had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and travelling around. I’m spending most of the time pampering my pets,” says the actor, who is also catching up on some movies.

 

Keety and me @bellajasminegokukeety 🌸

“I’m also doing my workouts at home along with basic dance routines to keep me occupied,” she adds.

The 27-year-old had started off the year with a successful release Malang, and was excited for her subsequent biggies. However, due to all kinds of shoots being stopped, her films, too, had to be stalled. “My upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan got pushed, and so did the commencement of Ek Villain 2. I am hoping for everything to start soon. It’s difficult to stay at home, but it’s necessary for all of us, so that we can fight the pandemic,” confesses Disha.

Even in this lockdown, her personal life was still under the scanner. Reports earlier did the rounds that Patani is maybe living with Baaghi 2 co-star and rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s family in this lockdown. And her goofy video on Instagram with Tiger’s sister Krishna added fuel to the fire.

 

However, Krishna cleared the air and said recently that Disha isn’t living with them, she just lives close-by.

On who else she is in touch with apart from Tiger’s family, all Patani says is, “I’ve been in touch with my family and my team (for work). We do our regular meetings etc on conference calls.”

Amid the many things she is keeping herself busy with, the actor has also got time to self-introspect. And here’s the realisation she has come to in the past one-and-a-half months, “Nothing is more important than your and your loved ones’ health. We all need to come out of this pandemic, safely and in good health.”

