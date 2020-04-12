Disha Patani rescues injured kite, fans applaud her love for animals

bollywood

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 10:58 IST

Actor Disha Patani’s good deed of the day was rescuing an injured kite. The actor took her feathery friend to the vet after finding it lying on the street. She provided the bird with food and rushed to the nearest vet clinic.

The RAWW Mumbai shared pictures of the bird with Disha and wrote a long post thanking the actor for her kindness. “A big shout out to Disha Patani ma’am for rescuing an injured Back Kite lying on the street...would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times. While there’s been a lot of stories around that will let you down amid the lockdown but this entire period has also brought in the best in people from all walks of life,” they wrote.

The distressed bird’s wing had two fractures leading to severe pain, trauma and dehydration. Once stabilized, the bird will be undergoing a major orthopaedic surgery to repair its wing.

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang. On Saturday, the actor wrong a birthday note for Suri on Instagram. “Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always… Mohit Suri,” Disha wrote along with some photographs.

Malang, which released on February 7, was a commercial success. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

Disha is set to work with Suri again on the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit Ek Villain. Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike’s role in the 2014 Hollywood film, Gone Girl.

