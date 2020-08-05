e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Disha Salian’s mother says she may not have died by suicide: ‘It could be an accident too’

Disha Salian’s mother says she may not have died by suicide: ‘It could be an accident too’

The mother of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian said that the family did not suspect any foul play in her death.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Disha Salian died on June 8.
The mother of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian, has said that her death might not be a case of suicide. Disha fell to her death from the 14th floor of a high-rise building on June 8. It is being alleged that her death might be connected to Sushant’s death on June 14.

In an interview with Times Now, Disha’s mother said that the family did not suspect anyone and that it could have been an accident. “No, we don’t suspect anyone,” she said. When asked if it was a clear case of suicide, she said, “We don’t know if it was suicide. It could be an accident too.”

Earlier this week, Simi Garewal said that an investigation into Disha’s death will uncover the ‘conspiracy’ behind Sushant’s death. She wrote on Twitter, “#DishaSalian death must be investigated.Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can’t be stopped now..”

A police official told PTI that the Malvani Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Disha’s case and are investigating the death. There are various reports appearing on social media, newspapers and TV channels about her death. The police are trying to get more information in the case and want to verify those reports, he said. The police have requested people to come forward if they have any information or evidence related to the case.

On Wednesday, the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the actor’s death. The move has been welcomed by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

(With inputs from PTI)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

