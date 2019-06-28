Doosra trailer: This one talks about Sourav Ganguly’s epic victory moment in 2002 at Lord’s as ‘freedom of emotions’

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo is back with the trailer of his next film, Doosra. The gripping trailer shows the impact of Sourav Ganguly’s epic victory celebration on the life of a girl who dares to breakout of the clutches of convention and shares her truth with her family.

Plabita Borthakur of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame is seen watching the match intently in the trailer and gets inspired to take on social prejudices as she comes to terms with her own mind and body.

There are also several clips of cricketers like Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Harsha Bhogle and politician Shashi Tharoor talking about Sourav’s gesture when he pulled out his shirt and waved it bare-chested from the cricketing high altar — the balcony at Lords in London — to celebrate India’s victory in the 2002 NatWest final against their erstwhile colonial rulers. How a defiant celebratory act is suddenly elevated to an iconic image for a nation that finally shed its centuries of inferiority complex to stand proud and comfortable in its own bare skin forms the crux of the film.

Releasing it amid the ongoing ICC World Cup, Abhinay shared it on Twitter with the caption, “A format never used before weaving fiction with real footage to chronicle a chapter in our history where a victory became a defining moment for India #DoosraTrailer.”

The film talks about India’s iconic 2002 victory as seen through the eyes of a young girl when the then cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and his young team clinched the NatWest Series.

Talking about the film, Abhinay said, “Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations. The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer.”

