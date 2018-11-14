Durex wishes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone on their wedding with a cheeky message, Amul has a sweet take

Keeping up with their tradition of posting cheeky wedding wishes to newly-wed celebs, condom brand Durex congratulated Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone with a sassy message. The ad reads, “We’ve got you covered, Congrats Deepika & Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it.”

Ranveer is also the brand ambassador of Durex and made headlines for being the first mainstream Bollywood actor to endorse a condom brand. His #DoTheRex campaign was hugely popular.

Before Ranveer and Deepika, Durex had posted digital ads to congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their weddings. “Congratulations Virat and Anushka, let nothing come between you except…” it said. Sonam and Anand got this: “Congrats Sonam and Anand, we have you covered.”

Amul shared a doodle of Ranveer and Deepika eating buttered toast and wrote, “Ranveer not singhle anymore. The Deepik-tion of taste.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married at Lake Como, Italy in an intimate destination wedding with only 40 people. Though the much-loved couple declared their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation that November nuptials were to follow, they have been guarded about the grand affair.

The actors, who have worked together in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, got married according to Konkani rituals on Wednesday at Villa del Balbianello.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 18:53 IST