Aishwarya Rai blushes at Eva Longoria’s compliment for her at Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why do you get more beautiful?’

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:09 IST

Actor Eva Longoria has posted a video on Instagram in which she has documented her reunion with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The video, posted from the Paris Fashion Week, shows the L’Oreal ambassadors having a cute meeting at the event.

“We’re reunited, here in Paris! I missed you so much,” Eva says in the video, and Aishwarya gives her a kiss on the cheek and says, “I love you.” Eva then expresses shock and says, “Why do you get more beautiful? What is happening?”. Aishwarya shoots back, “Look who’s talking.”

Aishwarya and Eva have walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on several occasions together. Pictures from the 2015 festival, as well as from the 2017 edition, were shared online.

The Paris Fashion Week began on September 23, and will conclude on October 1. Actor Deepika Padukone had attended the event earlier this week, when she watched the Dior show from the front row. Deepika had posted pictures of herself from Paris, wearing a 70s inspired outfit. Her husband Ranveer Singh and actor Katrina Kaif ‘liked’ her pictures on Instagram.

Aishwarya’s last screen appearance was in the box office disappointment, Fanney Khan. It was recently reported that she will play a double role in her upcoming film, based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam.

