Even after three cult movies, filmmakers didn’t know what to do with me: Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is perhaps one of the most bankable actors in the film industry right now. However, he remembers a time when after doing cult movies, filmmakers stopped giving him movie offers. The industry looked him as an actor who was not “saleable” enough.

“ After Satya, Shool and Kaun, film offers started drying out because filmmakers did not know what to do with Manoj Bajpayee other than giving him a villain's role and get him thrashed by the main heroes. Since they were finding it difficult to work with me, I was finding it difficult to be part of a city like Mumbai after giving three cult films. All the luxuries that a successful person can have after three remarkable films were completely none existing for me,” recalls Manoj, who was recently seen in the film Aiyaary.

“Things started changing with Pinjar (2003) and then again I went downhill commercially because I was again not saleable. People were giving me a second look in the box office oriented industry,” he says.

The actor, who has films such as Chittagong (2012). Special 26 (2013) , Traffic (2016) and Naam Shabana (2017) to his credit also has a painful memory etched in his mind. “Once, I entered a function and one of the top channel’s journalist asked his cameraman to turn away his camera from me because I was not important enough. I have seen those kind of ups and down,” says Manoj, who hails from Bihar.

However, such treatment could not deflate the skilled actor’s spirit. “I knew these things would happen to me and I have to be very patient and do things which are meaningful and part of my dreams. It paid off in the end. My resolve what strong. No matter what, I will do what is right for me and stuff which is part of my dream and not let anyone else confuse me about my dreams. I sat at home for long time. I am not going to sit at home any longer when there are great roles out there”, says Manoj.

Manoj has faith in the new crop of filmmakers, who have a global vision. “ The new directors have grown up watching diverse kind of films. They don’t want to compete with just Indian directors. They want to compete with filmmakers on a global platform,” he says.

