Farah Khan gets caught in a lie when daughter Diva asks if she was good at maths, watch funny video

Farah Khan gets caught in a lie when daughter Diva asks if she was good at maths, watch funny video

Farah Khan shared a funny video in which he children - Anya, Czar and Diva - were seen asking her about her childhood.

May 05, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farah Khan lied to her daughter Diva about being good at maths.
Farah Khan has shared a new fun video with her triplets - Anya, Czar and Diva - in which they turned interviewer and asked her about her childhood. However, the choreograper-turned-filmmaker was caught in a sticky situation when she lied about being ‘mind-blowing’ at maths in school.

The first one to ask Farah a question was her daughter Anya, who wanted to know if she liked puppies as a child. “I was not very fond of dogs when I was small but now I love puppies because you love puppies and you are doing so much for them,” was her response. She then added, “Don’t tell the other two, but you are my favourite child.”

Anya has been making pencil sketches and selling them to raise funds to feed stray animals during the lockdown.

Czar, who was next to ask Farah a question, wanted to know if she listened to rap music. “I loved listening to rap music. You know which was my favourite song? Rail Gaadi Rail Gaadi,” she said, as he rolled his eyes and walked off.

Farah then used the same line on her son: “Don’t tell the other two, but you are my favourite child.”

When Diva asked Farah if she was good at maths in school, she confidently answered, “I was too good at maths in school. I was mind-blowing.” However, she got caught in a lie when her daughter asked her how much 37 multiplied by 12 is. To cover up, she hugged her daughter and said, “Don’t tell anyone, but you are my favourite child.”

After Diva left, Farah admitted, “37 x 12? I don’t know, I used to copy from the next-door person.”

 

Also read: Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she is like his ‘daughter’ and he ‘will do her kanyadaan’

Recently, Farah was in the news after she slammed Bollywood stars who are sharing videos of their home workouts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared on Instagram, she said that there were bigger concerns at this time than maintaining a perfect figure.

