Farah Khan parties with Shweta Bachchan and Suhana Khan, shares a charming pic

Farah Khan may have been dragged into a controversy (her brother Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by four women as part of the #MeToo campaign) but that hasn’t dampened her spirits or that of her friends.

The Bollywood director and choreographer recently spent some quality time with her friends and posted a lovely picture on her Instagram page. In it, she is seen with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kaajal Anand, CEO of Birla Lifestyle, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s pretty daughter Suhana and Shweta’s son, Agasta.

Sharing the picture, Farah wrote: “Good friends make the good times better and the hard times easier.. thank u @putlu @shwetabachchan for a lovely evening.. n the beautiful babies for putting up with us??.” Farah, in fact, tenderly calls Suhana and Agastya “beautiful babies”.

When Sajid’s name cropped up during the MeToo movement, Farah was among the first to respond. She wrote in a tweet that if her brother had indeed done all that the women had claimed, then he had a lot to atone for. “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

Her cousin, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, too, had expressed shock on reading the accounts of these women. He had written: “I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour. I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions.”

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour.

Shweta, who is often seen at Bollywood parties and other dos, released her first book titled Paradise Towers. She was also recently seen in her first advertisement with her father Amitabh Bachchan for Kalyan Jewellers, which was opposed by the banking community for showing them in bad light and was subsequently taken off air.

