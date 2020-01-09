e-paper
Farhan Akhtar gets birthday wish from sister Zoya, says ‘don’t use photos from last year, I’m a bit taller since then’

On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, his sister Zoya Akhtar wished him on Instagram with a throwback photo. His girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also commented on it.

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Zoya Akhtar wished her younger brother Farhan Akhtar with a cute Instagram post.
Zoya Akhtar wished her younger brother Farhan Akhtar with a cute Instagram post.
         

As filmmaker Farhan Akhtar turns 46, his sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dug into the archives to wish him with an adorable childhood photo. “Farhan Means Happy #babybro #happybirthdaytoyou #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staylucky #stayclose #loveyou #favboy #mine #farhanakhtar @faroutakhtar,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Farhan replied to the post in his signature witty style. “Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photo shoot last year. I’m a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you,” he quipped.

Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar could not stop gushing over the cute click and commented with a series of heart emojis. Actor Dia Mirza also left a heart emoji on the post.

Several fans also wished Farhan. “Happiest birthday to this amazing director writer actor singer songwriter. You’re one of the best artists in this world alongside your sister. love you two. big fan of the Akhtars. this sibling power is next level,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section. Another wrote, “Aw, happy birthday to such a talented brother! Happy Birthday Farhan!”

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar commented on Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram post
Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar commented on Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram post

Farhan, who was last seen on the big screen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama, Toofan, in which he will be seen as a professional boxer. He unveiled the first look of the film last week and wrote, “When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega...Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it.”

 

Toofan will mark Farhan’s second collaboration with Rakeysh, after their 2013 hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. For this film too, the actor has undergone extensive physical training. He has been documenting his journey on Instagram, with the hashtag #ToofanInTheMaking.

Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Rishi Kapoor in important roles. The film will open in theatres on October 2 this year.

