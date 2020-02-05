Farhan Akhtar shares pool video, Anil Kapoor jokes he wants ‘body like this’ in next life. See here

bollywood

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:43 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor wants a body like Farhan Akhtar’s in his next life. Reacting to a new Instagram video shared by Farhan, Anil wrote, “Flash-forward. I want to do this next Janam and have a body like this.”

The video is from Farhan’s vacation to the Maldives, with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. He captioned it, “Splashback.” The video shows Farhan splashing about in a pool, with a beer in his hand. The video plays in rewind, and shows Farhan rising from the water, catching a pair of sunglasses, and taking a swig of beer before giving a thumbs up signal.

Farhan is currently filming the boxing drama Toofan, which has required him to be in impeccable physical shape. Anil is often called ‘ageless’ himself. The 63-year-old actor in an interview to Hindustan Times spoke about the secret to his youthful appearance.

He said, “A lot of hard work has gone behind it, and it doesn’t come easy. Every morning, you get up and work towards it. For me, it has always been consistency in my work, relationships, or fitness. I didn’t get success or the fitness overnight. I have invested in my relationships with my wife (Sunita), my kids (Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan), my team, and the people around me. It’s all about give and take. If you can do that, you will have a fruitful inning. You cannot be erratic.”

Anil will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in this week’s Malang. The actor plays a cop in the romantic thriller, directed by Mohit Suri. He will soon begin working on Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht.

