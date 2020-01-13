Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar go on family dinner with his daughters, parents amid wedding rumours. See pics

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar seems to be already a part of his family as she joined them for his late birthday celebrations on Sunday. Farhan turned 46 on Thursday and celebrated the occasion with a family get-together on Sunday.

Farhan and Shibani, along with his father Javed Akhtar, stepmother Shabana Azmi, mother Honey Irani, sister Zoya Akhtar and daughters Shakya and Akira, were spotted at a restaurant on Sunday evening. His daughters were seen giggling and dodging the media as they walked out of the restaurant.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar with his mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar at a restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Farhan Akhtar’s daughters Shakya and Akira walk out of the restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Javed Akhtar with wife Shabana Azmi and Farhan’s daughters Akira and Shakya. ( Varinder Chawla )

When Javed was recently asked about his reaction to Farhan and Shibani’s marriage rumours, he told Times of India in an interview, “I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive. On the mention of Shibani, he added, “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”

Earlier, a Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

Shibani had penned a long note for Farhan on his 46th birthday last week. Sharing a romantic picture of the two, she wrote, “Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing’. To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always. Can’t wait for the next round @faroutakhtar.” Farhan and Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar had acknowledged the post with heart emojis in the comments section.

Farhan is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, in which he plays a national level boxer. It is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) this year.

