Filmmaker Nikhil Advani grieves mother’s sudden death

Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikhil Advani’s mother, Rekha, died suddenly on Saturday, a family source said. The cause of her death was not immediately known.

The last rites were to be performed at Banganga, Nepean Sea Road, in Mumbai at 1 pm on Sunday, the source said. Besides Nikhil, Rekha is survived by daughter Monisha and son Kunal.

The family shared the following message with well wishers: “With grief and sadness, this is to inform you that Rekha Advani (m/o Monisha, Nikkhil and Kunal) passed away suddenly this evening. Funeral and last rites will be tomorrow, Sunday Apr 8 at Banganga, Nepean Sea Road at 1 pm. We will update details of Marka as soon as we have more information.”

Nikhil debuted in Bollywood as a director in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho and then went on to make Salaam-E-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China and D-Day.

Follow @htshowbiz for more