Full cast of PM Narendra Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, revealed

The makers of the PM Narendra Modi biopic, on Tuesday, announced the names of actors who will be a part of the main cast for the film.

Following the inclusion of actors Darshan Kumaar and Boman Irani to the Vivek Oberoi-starrer, the latest actors to join the film are Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

Speaking about the cast, producer Sandip Ssingh said, “A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with (director) Omung (Kumar)."

We finally begin this journey with the love and blessings of Ganpati Bappa, dad @sureshoberoi and each and every one of you. Thank you for your love and support. @OmungKumar @sandip_Ssingh @bomanirani @DarshanKumaar #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Dgldj7vUmV — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 28, 2019

The biopic will chart the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as chief minister onto the current day.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 13:20 IST