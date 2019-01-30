 Full cast of PM Narendra Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, revealed
The full cast of the Vivek Oberoi-led PM Narendra Modi biopic has been revealed. The film will also star Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2019 13:22 IST
Asian News International
Zarina Wahab,Manoj Joshi,Prashant Narayanan
Vivek Oberoi in full makeup and costume as PM Narendra Modi.

The makers of the PM Narendra Modi biopic, on Tuesday, announced the names of actors who will be a part of the main cast for the film.

Following the inclusion of actors Darshan Kumaar and Boman Irani to the Vivek Oberoi-starrer, the latest actors to join the film are Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

Speaking about the cast, producer Sandip Ssingh said, “A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with (director) Omung (Kumar)."

The biopic will chart the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as chief minister onto the current day.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 13:20 IST

