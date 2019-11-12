Giorgia Andriani: ‘I faced rejection for being fair skinned and for my Hindi’

bollywood

Making her acting debut in the entertainment world, Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriani, who has been dating actor Arbaaz Khan from over a year now, is all gung ho about her new journey. Whether it is her movie Welcome to Bajrangpur starring Shreyas Talpade, doing an item song in Sri Devi Bungalow or her Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi, the actor has her hands full and hopes to soon make a mark in the industry.

“Being a foreigner, to get a good project is very tough. I would go for auditions, sit for hours and have faced rejection so many times because I am too fair-skinned or because they would think that I would not be able to speak Hindi properly,” says Giorgia adding, “I don’t believe in luck. How prepared you are to do the hard work. In the beginning, I was stereotyped as well but now people know me better than before.”

Giorgia took rejections positively and worked really hard on herself. “Sometimes, people would ask me, how will I become an actor? But I know that a lot of preparation goes into it. You need to be at it and give as many auditions as you can. You should be good at what you do. That’s pretty much it,” she says.

To learn Hindi and Urdu, Giorgia has been taking lessons from three different teachers for the past three years. “Hindi is not my mother tongue but I have worked quite hard to get the dialect right. I would rehearse myself in Hindi for my auditions and there are three teachers – one teaching me Urdu, and the other two helping me in Hindi grammar and how to write, read and pronounce Hindi correctly. I would observe others and also ask them the meaning of words. Now, I don’t find it too hard to express myself in Hindi and to learn the script. I’m quite confident with the language,” Giorgia shares.

But for her Tamil web series - Karoline Kamakshi, where she plays an Interpol agent, Giorgia decided to mug up her lines instead of having a voice-over artist. “I would just study my script for hours, mug up my lines and understand what it means. It was challenging to speak in Tamil but fun as well,” Giorgia concludes.

