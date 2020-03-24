‘Good coronavirus left India’: Sonu Sood takes a jibe at people dancing on roads during janta curfew

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:08 IST

Sonu Sood has reacted in sarcasm to a video of people dancing on the roads on Sunday at 5pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to cheer from balconies to thank coronavirus warriors. He said that even the virus will think ‘what if I get affected by their intelligence levels?’

Reacting to a video shared by actor Annup Sonii, he wrote on Twitter, “Corona left India... they have a reason to celebrate. After seeing this even the virus will think “what if I get affected by their intelligence levels?” Better to leave this country. I mean... do these people have their brains in place ? Pouting face.”

चलो अच्छा हुआ Corona left India... they have a reason to celebrate. After seeing this even the virus will think "what if I get affected by their intelligence levels?" Better to leave this country. I mean... do these people have their brains in place ? 😡 https://t.co/7fvjl1eshX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 23, 2020

Earlier, he shared a touching video on his Instagram in which he is seen talking about all the things his mother used to tel him during childhood. The actor made an effort to raise the spirits of his fans and said, “Everything will be alright, don’t worry.”

Sharing the little things a mom tells her kids, he says, “Everything will be alright, don’t worry. Everything will be alright. You just have to repeat what my mom used to tell me during my childhood. Wash your hands properly. Not just with water but soap also. Why do you always roam outside? Stay at home, sometimes. And what is this ‘hi’, ‘hello’? Have you forgotten ‘salaam’, ‘namaste’? Always keep a handkerchief in your pocket. Don’t you ever sneeze or cough? Mom used to teach us so many things, but who ever listened to her?”

Talking about its relevance in the times of coronavirus outbreak, he further says, “Today, the world is struggling, fighting with corona. Today I have realised how big...the little things a mom ever says, mean. In school, whenever I used to be afraid of exams, my used to say the same thing that all will be fine, don’t worry. Everything will be alright. Today, the world has an exam, my mom has said it again ‘don’t worry, everything will be alright’. You also don’t worry, everything will be fine.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan recalls sleeping under the stars with his sons, gives a shout out to their guide, ‘I hope you are safe and well’

His fans loved the video message and praised him for the motivational words. A fan wrote, “Amazing sir,it’s really highly motivational secession.” Another reacted “Such a beautiful n emotional msg.” One more fan commented to the post, “So immensely touching.”

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon have been writing and sharing poems on social media. A day before, Kriti had recited a poem about how human beings were losing connection with mother nature. Ayushmann had also shared a poem about how the sky is clearer and the birds look happy as the human beings stay indoors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more