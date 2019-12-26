Good Newwz screening: Excited Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor blow party horns, watch video

bollywood

Best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor watched Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, at a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Ananya shared a video of her and Shanaya blowing party horns at the screening and captioned it, “We’re so excited for #GoodNewwz,” followed by baby and heart emojis.

The screening on Wednesday was attended by a select few from the industry, including Karan Johar, who is co-producing Good Newwz under his banner Dharma Productions, and his mother Hiroo Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and her family, Tisca Chopra and newcomer Lakshya, who will make his big screen debut with Dostana 2.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who play a married couple trying to conceive a baby through In-vitro Fertilisation in Good Newwz, were missing from the screening. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta and will hit theatres on December 27.

Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Karan Johar and Hiroo Johar, and Diljit Dosanjh at Good Newwz screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani’s family came to cheer for her at the Good Newwz screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tisca Chopra and Lakshya at Good Newwz screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Shanaya made her debut at the le Bal des Débutantes this year. Ananya, who made her debut at the prestigious annual debutante ball in Paris in 2017, opened up about the same in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

Sharing the advice she gave Shanaya, Ananya said, “I just told her to go, have fun and make as many friends as possible. I made so many friends with whom I am still in touch. I just wanted her to enjoy and be herself and take loads of pictures because this moment is never going to come back.”

Like Ananya, Shanaya also nurtures acting dreams and has already begun taking baby steps towards making her debut. Instead of going to a film school, she is assisting director Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to get a first-hand experience of being on a film set and understand the process of filmmaking. The film has Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

