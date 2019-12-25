e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Good Newwz song Dil Na Jaaneya: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani turn up the love

Good Newwz song Dil Na Jaaneya: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani turn up the love

On Christmas, Akshay Kumar treated his fans to the new song of Good Newwz, Dil Na Jaaneya. The song marks the first Indian project of American singer-composer Lauv.

bollywood Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from the video of Good Newwz song Dil Na Jaaneya.
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from the video of Good Newwz song Dil Na Jaaneya.
         

Two days before Good Newwz hits the theatres, Akshay Kumar treated fans to a new song of the film – Dil Na Jaaneya. “What’s #Christmas without smiles? #DilNaJaaneya video out now!” he tweeted.

While the lyrical video of Dil Na Jaaneya came out on Monday, the music video is out now. It features the two couples – Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani – sharing sweet romantic moments.

 

Dil Na Jaaneya marks Lauv’s maiden Indian project. The American singer-composer, who is known for hits like Feelings, I Like Me Better and Chasing Fire, has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli for the romantic number.

In a statement given to PTI earlier, Lauv expressed his excitement about making his foray into Bollywood with the Good Newwz song. “I am super excited to be a part of Good Newwz. Dil Na Jaaneya is a song that hits all the right notes where romance is concerned. Rochak is a musical genius and to work with him on this new-age, edgy but beautiful Indian music was an amazing experience,” he said.

Akshay called the song “one of the highlights” of Good Newwz and said, “I am sure the audience is going to go crazy for this number.”

Also see | Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas bash: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor party together

Helmed by first-time director Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is about two couples opting for In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) to have kids. It revolves around the hilarious chaos that ensues when the hospital mixes up the sperm of two couples trying to conceive through IVF.

On the sidelines of a recent awards show, Kiara said that Good Newwz tells a “beautiful story”. She was quoted by PTI as saying, “I consider myself very lucky that I got an opportunity to be a part of this film. It’s a beautiful story.” She added, “We have had such a good time making this film that we can’t to share it with the audience. The kind of love we are getting, that’s exactly how we shot the film - with that much excitement.”

Produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Good Newwz will release this Friday (December 27).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At Atal Bhujal Yojana launch, PM Modi’s lesson on the art of communication
At Atal Bhujal Yojana launch, PM Modi’s lesson on the art of communication
‘We have power of truth, China has power of gun’: Dalai Lama
‘We have power of truth, China has power of gun’: Dalai Lama
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
CBI takes over Yamuna Expressway scam probe; books Ex-CEO and 20 others
CBI takes over Yamuna Expressway scam probe; books Ex-CEO and 20 others
New ACB affidavit in irrigation scam puts Pawar clean chit under cloud
New ACB affidavit in irrigation scam puts Pawar clean chit under cloud
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade
ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade
Watch: Jawans sing ‘jingle bells’ as they celebrate Christmas on LoC in Kashmir
Watch: Jawans sing ‘jingle bells’ as they celebrate Christmas on LoC in Kashmir
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news