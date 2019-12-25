Good Newwz song Dil Na Jaaneya: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani turn up the love

bollywood

Two days before Good Newwz hits the theatres, Akshay Kumar treated fans to a new song of the film – Dil Na Jaaneya. “What’s #Christmas without smiles? #DilNaJaaneya video out now!” he tweeted.

While the lyrical video of Dil Na Jaaneya came out on Monday, the music video is out now. It features the two couples – Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani – sharing sweet romantic moments.

Dil Na Jaaneya marks Lauv’s maiden Indian project. The American singer-composer, who is known for hits like Feelings, I Like Me Better and Chasing Fire, has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli for the romantic number.

In a statement given to PTI earlier, Lauv expressed his excitement about making his foray into Bollywood with the Good Newwz song. “I am super excited to be a part of Good Newwz. Dil Na Jaaneya is a song that hits all the right notes where romance is concerned. Rochak is a musical genius and to work with him on this new-age, edgy but beautiful Indian music was an amazing experience,” he said.

Akshay called the song “one of the highlights” of Good Newwz and said, “I am sure the audience is going to go crazy for this number.”

Helmed by first-time director Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is about two couples opting for In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) to have kids. It revolves around the hilarious chaos that ensues when the hospital mixes up the sperm of two couples trying to conceive through IVF.

On the sidelines of a recent awards show, Kiara said that Good Newwz tells a “beautiful story”. She was quoted by PTI as saying, “I consider myself very lucky that I got an opportunity to be a part of this film. It’s a beautiful story.” She added, “We have had such a good time making this film that we can’t to share it with the audience. The kind of love we are getting, that’s exactly how we shot the film - with that much excitement.”

Produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Good Newwz will release this Friday (December 27).

