Govinda defies age to ace bottle cap challenge, Siddhant Chaturvedi says ‘my hero no. 1’. Watch video

The bottle cap challenge, which has led to many Bollywood celebs showing off their skills, has also had a hilarious spin to it. If actor Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen and Vidyut Jammwal showed us how to do it like pros, actors like Parineeti Chopra and Kunal Kemmu ensured that we had a good laugh too. Now, many others have joined the race — the latest being ’90s actor Govinda.

In a new video, shared on his Instagram page, the veteran actor can be seen going in for the kill. Wearing a black sleeveless ganji (vest) and a pair of black pants, Govinda can be seen doing the routine of uncapping the bottle cap with a backflip with ease. Sharing it, he wrote: “Satur-Yay! #bottlecapchallenge #accepted.” Among those who complimented the actor was Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who wrote in comments section “My Hero no.1 #Forever !” TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary too wrote “wow” in appreciation.

Giving the challenge a totally different spin was American singer Mariah Carey, who uncapped it using her voice. In the video clip shared by the singer, she can be seen taking a pose to knock of the cap but minutes later, she lets out a shrill sound and the cap falls off.

Giving the challenge a completely hilarious twist were actor Shreyas Talpade and comedian-actor Sunil Grover. In a video shared by Shreyas on Instagram, he is seen taking the required pose. As he turns, he stops midday, opens his palm to see the cap of the bottle in his hand. At the close end of the camera, we continue to see an uncapped bottle. Shreyas jokes “kya dhakkan hai” and moves to the camera and puts the cap on the bottle and adds “save as much water as you can, every drop counts”. Actors Aftab Shivadasani, Mahima Chaudhry, Elli Avrram and TV actor Prachee Shah, among others, reacted to the post.

Not to be left behind, Sunil too posted a video on Instagram on July 4 where he too ‘aces’ the challenge but with a different spin. As the video begins, he is looking intently at the camera and the foreground we see a bottle with the cap on. Soon, Sunil stretches his hand in slow motion and uncaps it with his hand and ‘pop’ the cap goes flying in the air! Sharing it, he wrote: “Mujhse toh haath se hee khul gaya (I could open with just my bare hand).” Actors Mandira Bedi, Sanya Malhotra and Ravi Dubey among others left funny comments.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:02 IST