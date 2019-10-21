Gul Panag believes in repeating outfits, fits into an 18-year old dress. See pics
Being unconventional comes naturally to Gul Panag. On Monday, she shared pictures of herself in which she can be seeing wearing an 18-year-old dress.bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:18 IST
Actor Gul Panag stun all when she fitted into a 20-year old swimsuit recently. Fans couldn’t help but admire her conviction towards fitness and lauded her for the same. Now, the actor has junked another stereotype -- that one must not repeat clothes. She post pictures of herself in an 18-year-old dress and needless to say, rocked it with a tonne of style.
Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Down with those who say ‘you can’t repeat a dress’.This dress is 18 years old. And I’ve been repeating it for a while.” Gul is currently promoting #HerDrive, a campaign by Mahindra Group to celebrate woman power.
View this post on Instagram
#mondaymotivation Down with those who say ‘you can’t repeat a dress’. This dress is 18 years old. And I’ve been repeating it for a while. 💁🏻♀️ There's a story behind this dress. But more on that later . Thrilled with the Chennai leg of our #HerDrive tour. Great response to @sejal.bhat ‘s set and @aflatunes had everyone grooving to them! Importantly, very interesting conversations about stereotypes and how to burn them- literally. We all wrote on a piece of paper that one stereotype that we want to burn- and then went ahead and burnt it in a fire. And then we went for a drive - because ‘why should boys have all the fun’ ? Did I mention this is a campaign focusing on ‘women only’. 👊🏻 #HerDrive is about what drives me. What drives you. What drives us all. To do all that we do. Living life to fullest . Seizing every opportunity that comes our way -powered by acceleration in the form of enthusiasm and passion. #HerDrive is a celebration of accomplishment- however small or big they may be. And acknowledging what drives us women to accomplish. Whether you’re a homemaker or an astronaut- that drive is a common thread that binds is all together . And it’s a celebration of us all ! About the dress. HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seattle ( to pick up and ferry back a new #B737 from Boeing), when the delivery of the aircraft was in delayed. Indefinitely. A 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand . He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it. ♥️
Also read: Salman Khan leaves Bigg Boss 13 stage in anger, asks makers ‘to get someone else to do this’. Watch video
Gul had earlier posted a picture in which she had sported a 20-year-old swimsuit. Sharing it, she had written: “Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong.”
On seeing the picture, netizens, including her friends from the film industry, flooded the comment section with praises. VJ Maria Goretti wrote: “Fantabulous just bloody pretty and awesome.” Actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented a heart emoji on Gul’s picture. Actor Rasika Duggal called her an “inspiration”. “And you have not aged a day,” wrote another user.
On the work front, Gul was recently seen in the web show The Family Man, in which she starred as an intelligence officer. Speaking about her role, she had told PTI, “I play an intelligence officer, a part that came most naturally to me, given that I come from armed forces background and I always wanted to play a member of the force.”
Gul has a couple of projects on the web platform. These include Patal Lok, pavan and Pooja and Rangbaaz. “With web platforms, we are bringing all shades of India. Mainstream platforms restrict and make popular only those shades that are palatable to masses and to a specific section of society. These platforms have managed to cater to the slices of audiences that TV networks try to do. This is more driven by demand and actual subscription,” Gul told PTI.
First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:18 IST