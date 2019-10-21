Gul Panag believes in repeating outfits, fits into an 18-year old dress. See pics

bollywood

Actor Gul Panag stun all when she fitted into a 20-year old swimsuit recently. Fans couldn’t help but admire her conviction towards fitness and lauded her for the same. Now, the actor has junked another stereotype -- that one must not repeat clothes. She post pictures of herself in an 18-year-old dress and needless to say, rocked it with a tonne of style.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Down with those who say ‘you can’t repeat a dress’.This dress is 18 years old. And I’ve been repeating it for a while.” Gul is currently promoting #HerDrive, a campaign by Mahindra Group to celebrate woman power.

Gul had earlier posted a picture in which she had sported a 20-year-old swimsuit. Sharing it, she had written: “Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong.”

On seeing the picture, netizens, including her friends from the film industry, flooded the comment section with praises. VJ Maria Goretti wrote: “Fantabulous just bloody pretty and awesome.” Actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented a heart emoji on Gul’s picture. Actor Rasika Duggal called her an “inspiration”. “And you have not aged a day,” wrote another user.

On the work front, Gul was recently seen in the web show The Family Man, in which she starred as an intelligence officer. Speaking about her role, she had told PTI, “I play an intelligence officer, a part that came most naturally to me, given that I come from armed forces background and I always wanted to play a member of the force.”

Gul has a couple of projects on the web platform. These include Patal Lok, pavan and Pooja and Rangbaaz. “With web platforms, we are bringing all shades of India. Mainstream platforms restrict and make popular only those shades that are palatable to masses and to a specific section of society. These platforms have managed to cater to the slices of audiences that TV networks try to do. This is more driven by demand and actual subscription,” Gul told PTI.

