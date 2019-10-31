Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai: Her 10 family pics with Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan on her big day

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai is all set to ring in her 46th birthday in Rome with actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. To get the party started we bring you her 10 cutest family pics ever.

Aishwarya is currently in Italy to fulfil some work commitments and then enjoy a holiday with the two. On Wednesday, she shared pictures from a brand promotion event in Rome. According to a report in Mid-day, she will now leave for a week-long holiday, planned by Abhishek. “It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash’s birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway. Before they dive headlong into work, the couple will organise an intimate party for their friends on their return to the bay,” a source told the daily.

So while we wait for Abhishek or Aishwarya to drop pics from the Italy holiday, here are her 10 pictures with Abhishek, Aaradhya and the rest of her family:

All Aishwarya fans know how much the actor dotes on her daughter. Aaradhya tags along with mommy to all special events, film festivals, weddings and more. The mommy-daughter duo is also often seen in matching outfits.

Talking about Aaradhya and her relationship with the paparazzi, Aishwarya recently said in an interview, “Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry.”

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen with Anil Kapoor and Rajummar Rao in last year’s Fanney Khan. She had a special role in the film as a rockstar who gets kidnapped by the two men. She has since signed Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan and also recently gave her voice to the Hindi dubbed version of Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent.

Talking about her experience of dubbing, Aishwarya recently said: “It is not difficult or easy, but this is the first time I have experienced dubbing for some other artiste’s work. So it was a new experience for me. I must admit that I got into it completely.”

